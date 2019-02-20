Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Won't play Wednesday
Ladd (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Flames, NHL.com's Aaron Vickers reports.
Ladd was recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Bridgeport on Tuesday, but the Islanders clearly want to make sure he's back to 100 percent before inserting him into the lineup. The veteran forward will need to be activated off injured reserve prior to returning to game action, so another update on his status should surface once that occurs.
