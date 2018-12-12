Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Yet to resume skating
Ladd (lower body) hasn't been able to get onto the ice and remains without a timeframe to return, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
It's certainly not good news for Ladd, as he has already missed 12 games due to his lower-body issue and seems set to miss significantly more time. At this point, the winger will be hard pressed to crack the 30-point mark for the 11th time in his NHL career.
