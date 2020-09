Greene scored a goal on his lone shot and added three blocks and two hits in Saturday's 4-0 Game 7 win over Philadelphia.

Greene buried a backdoor feed in the left faceoff circle to stake the Islanders to a 2-0 lead with just under seven minutes left in the first period. It was the second goal of the playoffs for the 37-year-old, matching his total from the entire regular season. Despite the goal, Greene's contributions come primarily at the defensive end at this stage of his career.