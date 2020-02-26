Greene (undisclosed) was labeled day-to-day and will travel with the team for Thursday's clash with St. Louis, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Greene has recorded two helpers, eight shots and nine blocks while averaging 15:44 of ice time in five games since joining the Islanders. If the blueliner is unable to suit up versus the Blues, Noah Dobson figures to jump back into the lineup for the first time since Greene's acquisition.