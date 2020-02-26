Islanders' Andy Greene: Exits in first period
Greene (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game against the Rangers in the first period, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Greene wasn't present for the second period, but it's unclear what's bothering the blueliner. This is Greene's fifth game -- he's posted two points and eight blocked shots -- with the Islanders, and he's averaged 18:49 per game.
