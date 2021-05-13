Greene ended the 2020-21 season with one goal, five points and a rating of plus-9 in 55 games for the Islanders.

The point total was the lowest of any season for Greene, but his rating was the second-highest of his career. His job was not to score but to play solid defense and help bring along Noah Dobson, so perhaps his season should be considered a success. However, the Islanders will have the final say as Greene will be a free agent once the playoffs have concluded, and with the team up against the cap, it may elect to go with one of the younger defenders to save as much cap room as possible.