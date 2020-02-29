Play

Greene (undisclosed) will play in Saturday's game against the Bruins, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Greene missed Thursday's overtime loss to the Blues, but he'll be back in action against the Bruins. The 37-year-old has posted two points over five games since being traded to the Islanders, and he's slated to work on the top pairing with Ryan Pulock.

