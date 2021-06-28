Greene stated Sunday that he isn't considering retirement and would like to play again for the Islanders next season, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Greene is a favorite of both coach Barry Trotz and general manager Lou Lamoriello. If he is once again willing to play for close to the minimum veteran salary, then the Islanders who are up against the salary cap may once again elect to bring him back for another campaign.
