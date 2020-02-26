Islanders' Andy Greene: Officially done Tuesday
Greene (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game against the Rangers.
Greene exited the game in the first period after trying to clear the zone, and the specifics of his injury remain unclear. The defenseman exits the game suiting up in just 2:15 of ice time. In the meantime, look for Nick Leddy to see a slight uptick in ice time as long as Greene is sidelined.
