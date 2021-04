Greene has yet to score a goal this season but does have two assists with a plus-8 rating in 36 games.

Greene has now gone 14 straight games without registering a point. Greene's job really isn't to provide offense for the Islanders; it's to mentor and bring along Noah Dobson (COVID-19). Still, the loss of Anders Lee (knee) for the season has highlighted the team's struggles on offense, and the team would certainly like to see more than an assist per month from Greene.