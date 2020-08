Greene scored a goal on two shots Monday in a 4-0 win over Philadelphia in Game 1. He added four blocks and two hits.

Greene opened the scoring with a point shot at 6:06 of the first period, his first postseason goal since 2010 when he was a member of the New Jersey Devils. The 37-year-old found the net just twice in 63 regular-season games, but he was a noticeable presence in all three zones throughout Monday's game and led all players in blocked shots.