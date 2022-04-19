Greene hasn't registered a point for the Islanders in their last 21 games.

Greene isn't on the team for his offensive abilities as he only surpassed 20 points in a season once since the 2014-15 campaign. Greene is known because of his play on defense and to mentor the younger defender for the Islanders. The problem is that Greene has the worst rating among his fellow defenders at minus-12. Only Mathew Barzal is worse on the team at minus-14. Still, coach Barry Trotz usually inserts Greene into the lineup, where he is expected to be when the Islanders take on the Panthers on Tuesday.