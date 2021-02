Greene has yet to register a goal, assist, or penalty minute this season in nine games.

Greene also has a rating of, wait for it, zero in those nine games. The bottom line is Greene, like so many defenders for the Isles, provides little to no offense. Greene is probably miscast as a full-time defenseman at this point in his career, but salary cap problems forced the Islanders to trade Devon Toews and forced the team to play Greene more than they would probably prefer.