Islanders' Andy Greene: Sent to Long Island
The Devils traded Greene to the Islanders in exchange for David Quenneville and a 2021 second-round pick.
The Devils have been quiet on the trade front since sending Taylor Hall to Arizona, but they've made their next big move by trading their captain to the Islanders. Greene is a stay-at-home defenseman with just 11 points through 53 games, but the left-handed blueliner has an unimpressive 43.7 Corsi For percentage this season. The 37-year-old is a rental, as he'll be an unrestricted free agent in July, and he should fill in the top four in New York.
