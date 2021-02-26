Greene only has one assist and a rating of plus-1 in 18 games for the Islanders this season.

Greene was never expected to be an offensive force this season but rather to help bring along his defense partner, Noah Dobson. Greene only recorded his first point of the season Monday and it's not like an avalanche of points is expected in the near future. The Islanders need him to show Dobson the way to being a top pro. Dobson is the future for the Islanders as they hope he develops into a top-pair defender.