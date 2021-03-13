Greene has yet to score a goal this season but does have two assists with a plus-8 rating in 27 games.

General manager Lou Lamoriello brought Greene on board last season for a few reasons. Lou likes that Greene can be a steadying veteran influence on defense who isn't worried about scoring goals. More importantly, he accepts his role as a mentor for Noah Dobson. Greene has played in all 27 games so far this season for the Islanders, as has every other defenseman on the team, so it's fair to wonder if at some point Greene will be given a night off to rest as the Islanders make their playoff push.