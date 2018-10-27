Beauvillier has been reunited with Mathew Barzal and Jordan Eberle on the top line for the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Due to a slow start to the season, zero points in seven games, Beauvillier had been taken off the top line. Head coach Barry Trotz has tried several line combinations with Barzal this season, but looks to have decided to put this trio back together. Beauvillier has a breakout season last year with 21 goals and 36 points, but may be feeling the pressure to produce even bigger numbers this season due to the loss of John Tavares. He is also facing stronger defensive coverage which probably doesn't help matters any. With the Islanders playing their next five games versus divisional foes, this move back to the top line could be short lived should Beauvillier not be able to find his offensive game.