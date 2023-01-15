Beauvillier scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Canadiens.

The 25-year-old hadn't collected a point in eight straight games coming into Saturday, but Beauvillier put the Islanders up 2-0 early in the first period by jumping on the rebound of a Scott Mayfield point shot, and Ilya Sorokin made the lead hold up. Beauvillier added four shots, four hits and a plus-1 rating to his ledger in the victory, and on the season the checking-line winger's got nine goals and 17 points in 41 games, putting him on pace for his usual level of production.