Beauvillier scored in the third period of Saturday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.

Beauvillier has been more miss than hit recently, with just two goals in his last seven games while skating primarily on the third line. He did add a plus-3 rating and two shots in the contest. Beauvillier is up to 21 points in 60 games, which makes sense given his shooting percentage dropped 5.1 percent compared to last season when he registered 36 points.