Beauvillier was called up from AHL Bridgeport on an emergency basis Thursday.

The islanders don't play again until Saturday, so Beauvillier getting pulled back to the parent club along with Michael Dal Colle suggests that Andrew Ladd (undisclosed) and/or Josh Bailey (lower body) may not be ready to play in the next contest against the Rangers. Beauvillier will be difficult to trust in fantasy so long as he's a perpetual shuffler between the organization's ranks.