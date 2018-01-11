Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Called back to big club
Beauvillier was called up from AHL Bridgeport on an emergency basis Thursday.
The islanders don't play again until Saturday, so Beauvillier getting pulled back to the parent club along with Michael Dal Colle suggests that Andrew Ladd (undisclosed) and/or Josh Bailey (lower body) may not be ready to play in the next contest against the Rangers. Beauvillier will be difficult to trust in fantasy so long as he's a perpetual shuffler between the organization's ranks.
More News
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Reassigned to minors•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Promoted from top development affiliate•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Sent to AHL•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Struggling to produce•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Subbing in Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Signs pointing to Thursday return•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...