Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Chips in two helpers in loss
Beauvillier recorded two assists during Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto.
With 10 goals and 16 points through his past 20 games, Beauvillier is translating his offensive gifts into results of late. The heater aligns with his permanent promotion into a top-six role, and he's looked especially strong lining up alongside Mathew Barzal. The duo has combined for an elite 5.14 goals and 15.18 high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes this season, after all.
