Beauvillier notched the overtime tally during Monday's 3-2 victory over the host Maple Leafs.
Releasing a wrist shot from the left face-off circle, Beauvillier beat goalie Erik Kallgren glove side 1:56 into the extra frame, clinching his first OT goal this season and the fourth of his career. The marker was the 25-year-old left winger's first point since Nov. 3, a nine-game stretch. Beauvillier added four shots and three hits versus the Maple Leafs.
