Beauvillier was the lone goal-scorer for the Islanders in their 2-1 loss to the Devils on Thursday.

The burgeoning winger has crafted a five-game point streak comprised of five goals and an assist. However, with two more regular-season contests on tap, Beauvillier could use more help from his teammates, as the Islanders now sit three points behind the Bruins for third place in the MassMutual East Division.