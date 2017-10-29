Beauvillier had a pair of helpers in Saturday's lopsided win over the Predators.

The youngster found twine against Minnesota on Thursday and followed that up with a strong showing against Nashville. The 20-year-old is a promising offensive producer, but his current fourth-line role hurts his fantasy value. He'll chip in on occasion, especially considering his spot on the second-power-play unit, but don't expect anything significant until his ice time increases.