Beauvillier (lower body) won't play Thursday against the Penguins, but he could return to the lineup "fairly soon," Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Beauvillier has missed the Islanders' last six games with a lower-body issue and will miss a seventh Thursday, but he's clearly trending in the right direction. The 23-year-old winger picked up one helper through five games before suffering his injury.
More News
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Still sidelined•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Getting closer to returning•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Resumes skating•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Not ready to return•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Lands on IR•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Injury clarified•