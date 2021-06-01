Beauvillier notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins in Game 2.
Beauvillier extended his point streak to six games when he set up Jean-Gabriel Pageau's second-period tally. Through eight playoff contests, Beauvillier has four goals, five assists, 26 shots on net and 16 hits. He's been a productive scorer as well as a physical presence in the top six.
More News
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Stays hot with power-play goal•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Season-best three points in Game 6•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Pockets Game 5 goal•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Tickles twine in third period•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Continues to rip•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Riding four-game point streak•