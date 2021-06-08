Beauvillier collected two assists and added a pair of hits in a 5-4 win over the Bruins in Game 5 on Monday.

Beauvillier set up Josh Bailey's go-ahead goal with 5:30 left in the second period, then assisted on what proved to be the game-winner when Brock Nelson made it a 5-2 game early in the final stanza. The 23-year-old Beauvillier has found the scoresheet in eight of his 11 postseason contests, contributing four goals and seven helpers.