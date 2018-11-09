Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Dropped to fourth-line
Beauvillier was spotted playing on the fourth-line for the Islanders during practice Friday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Beauvillier was also dropped from the second power play unit as head coach Barry Trotz has decided to shake things up for the offensively challenged Islanders. Beauvillier has been a disappointment this season with only one goal, his only point, in 14 games this season. The Islanders were hoping that Beauvillier, coming off a 21 goal 2017-18 campaign, would continue to progress as a goal scorer to offset the loss of John Tavares. To this point in the season that certainly hasn't happened and Beauvillier may have to earn the trust of Trotz to get back to being a top six forward.
