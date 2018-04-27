Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Establishes himself
Beauvillier was a solid contributor on the second line for the Islanders this season with 21 goals, 15 assists and a plus-2 rating.
Beauvillier started off slowly but once he was placed on a line with Matthew Barzal and Jordan Eberle, he proved that he belongs in the NHL. Whether or not Beauvillier sticks with Barzal next season will likely hinge on John Tavares and his decision to stay or go in the free-agent signing period. If Tavares stays, then the top two lines may end up status quo for the Isles, but if he departs, then Barzal could be moved to the top line with either Anders Lee and/or Josh Bailey flanking him.
