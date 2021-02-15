Beauvillier (lower body) is not expected to suit up for Monday's game against Buffalo, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Beauvillier has now missed the last nine games but is reportedly nearing a return. He tallied one assist through five games prior to the injury and will be questionable for Tuesday's tilt with the Sabres.
More News
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Won't play Saturday•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Game-time call•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Could be back soon•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Still sidelined•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Getting closer to returning•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Resumes skating•