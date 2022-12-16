Beauvillier (shoulder) should return to the lineup Friday versus the Coyotes, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Beauvillier has missed the last two games due to a shoulder injury but was a full participant in practice Thursday. He skated on his usual line along with Brock Nelson and Josh Bailey. Beauvillier has been a disappointment this season, with only five goals and 11 points in 27 games. Beauvillier also worked with the second power-play unit during practice. He will look to break a slump Friday that had seen him register zero goals and only one assist in his previous five games.