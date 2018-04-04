Beauvillier recorded a goal, two assists and seven shots during Tuesday's 5-4 win over Philadelphia.

With four goals, three assists and 14 shots during an active four-game point streak, Beauvillier is turning it up. He's recorded a respectable 20 tallies and 35 points through 69 games for the campaign, and he hasn't had the luxury of consistent ice time in a top-six role or on the power play. He owns tremendous upside, so entering his age-21 season next year, there's potential for further offensive growth.