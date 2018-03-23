Play

Beauvillier stuffed the stat sheet with two goals, a power-play assist, three shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Lightning.

Beauvillier scored 3:21 into the third period and added another tally 1:15 later to make it a 7-6 game, but his team was unable to find the equalizer. While this was quite the bounce-back effort following an eight-game point drought, the 20-year-old forward's 55 points in 130 career games suggest he needs to show some more consistent growth offensively before he'll be on the fantasy radar in most formats.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories