Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Fills up box score in high-scoring loss
Beauvillier stuffed the stat sheet with two goals, a power-play assist, three shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Lightning.
Beauvillier scored 3:21 into the third period and added another tally 1:15 later to make it a 7-6 game, but his team was unable to find the equalizer. While this was quite the bounce-back effort following an eight-game point drought, the 20-year-old forward's 55 points in 130 career games suggest he needs to show some more consistent growth offensively before he'll be on the fantasy radar in most formats.
