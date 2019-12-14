Beauvillier scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Sabres.

The fourth-year winger had been stuck in a rut, managing only two points (a goal and an assist) in his last 10 games, but Beauvillier matched that output in one fell swoop. He's now scored 10 goals and 20 points in 31 games, putting him well on pace for a career year.