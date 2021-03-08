Beauvillier may finally be getting into gear this season with two goals and three assists in his last eight games.

Beauvillier is playing for a contract as he will be a restricted free agent after the season. He was likely hoping to parlay a big season into a raise over the $2.1 million he is making right now. That hasn't happened as he only has two goals and six points on the season. Perhaps Beauvillier is heating up now, though, after missing nine games with a lower-body injury.