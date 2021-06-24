Beauvillier scored the game-winning goal and had three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 6.

Beauvillier pounced on a giveaway in front of the Tampa Bay net and beat Andrei Vasilevskiy top shelf to propel the Islanders to victory just 68 seconds into overtime. The goal was the first of the series for Beauvillier, who was stuck in a 10-game goal drought and hadn't lit the lamp since Game 1 of the second round against Boston.