Beauvillier scored a power-play goal to go with three even-strength assists in Tuesday's 6-1 triumph over the Rangers.

Beauvillier came in mired in a five-game point drought but broke out against a team he's used to producing against. This was the second four-point performance of Beauvillier's career, and both have come against the Rangers. He'll be happy to know the Rangers appear twice more on the Islanders' schedule, but a trio of games against the Capitals precede their next meeting.