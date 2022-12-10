Beauvillier (shoulder) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup with the Hurricanes, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports.
Fantasy managers will likely have to wait until the Islanders take the ice for pregame warmups for confirmation on Beauvillier's status. If Beauvillier's able to play, look for him to draw into a middle-six role against Carolina.
