Beauvillier (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup with Boston, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Beauvillier has been sidelined for nearly three weeks with a lower-body issue, but he's clearly closing in on a return to action. Another update on the 23-year-old winger should surface prior to puck drop against the Bruins on Saturday night.
More News
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Could be back soon•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Still sidelined•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Getting closer to returning•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Resumes skating•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Not ready to return•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Lands on IR•