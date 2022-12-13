Beauvillier (shoulder) will be a game-time decision Tuesday against Boston, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports.
Beauvillier, who has missed Saturday's tilt with the Hurricanes, took part in Tuesday's morning skate. He has generated five goals, 11 points, 58 shots on net and 23 hits in 27 games this season.
