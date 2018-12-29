Beauvillier indirectly set up a goal in Friday's 6-3 home win over the Senators.

Beauvillier synced up with Leo Komarov on Matt Barzal's go-ahead tally with 4:51 off the clock in the third period. The former has one of the most obscure goals-to-assist ratios in the league right now, as Beauvillier has stacked 11 goals against three helpers through 35 games. Take what you can get from the third-year winger.