Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Garners helper as Isles prevail
Beauvillier indirectly set up a goal in Friday's 6-3 home win over the Senators.
Beauvillier synced up with Leo Komarov on Matt Barzal's go-ahead tally with 4:51 off the clock in the third period. The former has one of the most obscure goals-to-assist ratios in the league right now, as Beauvillier has stacked 11 goals against three helpers through 35 games. Take what you can get from the third-year winger.
