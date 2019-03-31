Beauvillier scored twice in Saturday's 5-1 win over Buffalo.

His first held up as the winner; it's his fourth game-winning goal of the season. Beauvillier has 18 goals and nine assists in 78 games. He won't hit his 36-point career mark set last year, but that's OK. Beauvillier is just 21 and has 39 goals in his last two seasons. That's solid production for a young player in a limited role.