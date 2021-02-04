Although Beauvillier (lower body) has resumed skating, he may not be ready to play Saturday versus the Penguins, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Coach Barry Trotz admitted that Beauvillier is looking better, skating, doing his rehab, but unlikely to play Saturday. That would put Monday versus the Rangers as the next chance for Beauvillier to join the lineup. He got off to a slow start this season with only one assist in five games. Trotz has been fiddling with his offensive lines. Hence, there is no guarantee that Beauvillier will automatically return to a line with Brock Nelson and Josh Bailey, especially if he and/or the team isn't producing offensively.