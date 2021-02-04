Although Beauvillier (lower body) has resumed skating, he may not be ready to play Saturday versus the Penguins, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Coach Barry Trotz said that Beauvillier has been skating and looks better but is unlikely to play Saturday. That would make Monday versus the Rangers as next chance for Beauvillier to join the lineup. He got off to a slow start this season with only one assist in five games.
