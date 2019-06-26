Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Given qualifying offer
Beauviller received a qualifying offer from the Islanders on Tuesday.
Beauvillier has developed into a dependable bottom-six option during his first three seasons with the Islanders, notching 65 goals and 132 points in 279 games. The 22-year-old winger will step into a similar, if not identical, role in 2019-20.
