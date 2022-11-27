Beauvillier scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Beauvillier and the Islanders' second line was the most effective unit at even strength in this contest. He set up an Adam Pelech in the first period before adding a goal of his own in the third. It's been a very uneven November for Beauvillier -- he's picked up four points this month, with three of them coming in the last four games. Overall, he's at five goals, five assists, 45 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-2 rating in 22 appearances.