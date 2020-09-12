Beauvillier scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 5-3 win over the Lightning in Game 3.

Beauvillier netted the Islanders' third goal at 13:50 of the second period. He also set up Brock Nelson for the game-winner in the third. The two-point effort has Beauvillier up to nine goals, five assists, 61 shots on goal and a plus-7 rating in 19 outings. He's shown strong chemistry with Nelson and Josh Bailey on the Islanders' second line.