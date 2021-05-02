Beauvillier scored two goals Saturday in a 3-0 win over the Rangers.

He wired a high wrister inside the left post in the first period and another one low inside the same post in the second. Both came from the right circle. Beauvillier has been especially hot of late. He has four goals in his last four games and eight points, including five goals, in his last six outings. He may be on the wire, but not for long.