Beauvillier (shoulder) will accompany the Islanders on the road, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Beauvillier's availability for Tuesday's game in Boston hasn't been determined yet. Still, he was able to take part in Monday's practice. Beauvillier sat out Saturday's contest versus the Hurricanes.
