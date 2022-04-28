Beauvillier (upper body) will be in Thursday's lineup against Washington, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Beauvillier will return from a four-game absence Thursday. The 24-year-old winger has 12 goals and 33 points through 73 games but he's tallied just one point over his last 11 appearances. He's expected to skate in a bottom-line role.
